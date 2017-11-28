Deckers to appoint two new independent directors at its 2018 AGM

Deckers Brands, as a part of its ongoing process of adding new perspectives and fresh voices to its board of directors, said that the company intends to appoint at least two new independent directors by its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders. The company added that the appointment of new directors will coincide with an equal number of retirements from the existing Board.

“We have always been and remain committed to strong governance practices that support stockholder value creation,” said John Gibbons, Chairman of the board in a statement, adding, “The board has been actively engaged in a search for new directors with the demonstrated expertise and backgrounds necessary to guide our ongoing, successful transformation.”

Deckers appointed three new directors since 2014 and a new chairman in September 2017.

Picture:Deckers Brands website