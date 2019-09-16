Demna Gvasalia to exit Vetements

Vetements co-founder and creative director Demna Gvasalia is stepping down from his position at the brand “to pursue new ventures.”

The thirty eight-year-old founded the Zurich-based streetwear brand with his brother, Guram Gvasalia, in 2014. It is understood that Gvasalia will continue his work as the creative director of Balenciaga, whose Spring 2020 collection will be shown on 29 September in Paris.

“I started Vetements because I was bored of fashion and against all odds fashion did change once and forever since Vetements appeared and it also opened a new door for so many,” the Georgian designer said in a statement seen by WWD. “So I feel that I have accomplished my mission of a conceptualist and design innovator at this exceptional brand and Vetements has matured into a company that can evolve its creative heritage into a new chapter on its own.”

Demna’s brother and cofounder Guram Gvasalia commented in the statement: “Vetements has always been a collective of creative minds. We will continue to push the boundaries even further, respecting codes and the authentic values of the brand, and keep on supporting honest creativity and genuine talent. What Demna has accomplished over the past few years represents a key chapter in the story of Vetements. We are very grateful to Demna for having contributed to the great momentum of the house.”

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP