Depop chief operating officer steps down

Depop chief operating officer (COO) Dominic Rose has stepped down from the company.

Rose joined the resale platform in 2018 as a consultant before being promoted to chief of staff and then COO in 2019.

Prior to joining Depop, he held roles as business innovation manager at AllSaints and director of strategy and business development at Asos.

Announcing his departure on Linkedin, Rose said: “After an epic 2.5 years that has seen explosive growth, expansion of the team from 85 to over 400 and a global pandemic, I’m sad to be leaving the business following a decision to restructure the management team.

“However I am grateful to have the chance to now dedicate my time to the vaccination programme for the foreseeable future, to have had the chance to work with so many wonderful people that I now call my friends and to have learnt so much about myself, leadership, teams, the power of community to drive change and the responsibilities of technology platforms to create a safe and inclusive internet for all.”

In October 2020, Depop announced plans to expand its UK workforce by almost a quarter to around 320 employees by the end of the year following a boost in demand during the pandemic.

The London-based company said it saw “tremendous growth” over the year with demand doubling during lockdown and so decided to accelerate its talent investment across its engineering and product teams.