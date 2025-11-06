End. creates chief product officer role, appoints luxury veteran

End. has named Martin Wieczorek as chief product officer, a newly created role for the British luxury streetwear retailer. Wieczorek announced his appointment on LinkedIn, where he noted that the new title comes after months of collaborating with End. as a consultant.

“It’s been inspiring to work with such a dynamic team and a brand that continues to set the bar for how culture, creativity and commerce intersect,” he said. “I’m excited to build on this momentum – evolving our brand mix, cementing our USP, and enhancing the customer experience together.”

Wieczorek has served in various degrees of leadership within the merchandising teams of top fashion houses for many years. Having started out as a buyer at Printemps, he went on to become a merchandising manager or director at Prada, Givenchy, Gucci and Marni, before becoming chief merchandising officer at Trussardi in April 2022.

From October 2023, he took his work freelance, serving as a merchandising and product strategy consultant. In the role, Wieczorek said he partnered with fashion companies on refocusing their value proposition and product offering, while also advising on collection building, retail merchandising and pricing.

His new position at End. is apt considering the Newcastle-born retailer appointed former Givenchy and Trussardi CEO, Sebastian Suhl, to its helm earlier this year. For the retailer, the shift in leadership reflected a strategic transition that intends to help position the company for its next phase of growth and innovation.

End.’s current operations are being overseen by private equity firm Apollo, which was reported to have taken over the retailer in October 2024 as part of efforts to recapitalise the business. As a result, co-founders Christiaan Ashworth and John Douglas Parker had agreed to fully exit the company.