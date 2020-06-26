Estée Lauder promotes Stéphane de La Faverie to group president

The Estée Lauder Companies is continuing to make changes to its leadership. The global beauty group, which recently named Michelle Freyre as senior vice president and global general manager of Clinique, has now appointed a new group president.

Stéphane de La Faverie has been promoted to group president, while continuing to serve in his current role as global brand president of Estée Lauder and Aerin. As group president, he will report directly to president and CEO Fabrizio Freda.

“Stéphane has extensive expertise leading brands, making him well suited to the significant leadership responsibilities of the Group President role,” Freda commented. “As global brand president, Estée Lauder and Aerin, he has been the ideal leader to bring our company’s iconic namesake brand into an incredible phase of broad-based growth. His well-deserved promotion reflects his excellent track record of building and leading global brands, his expertise across categories and channels, and a keen understanding of local relevance.”

De La Faverie's new portfolio of brands will include Jo Malone London, Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Le Labo, Darphin, Lab Series, By Kilian, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, RODIN olio lusso and Prescriptives.