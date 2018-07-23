Ex-Under Armour executive Erick Haskell joins Allbirds as President of international

San Francisco-based shoe brand Allbirds has appointed Erick Haskell as President of international. The company said in a statement that Haskell, a seasoned leader in international markets, will lead Allbirds's commercial activities overseas, delivering the brand's direct-to-consumer experience to customers around the world.

"Erick's tenure leading Under Armour's business in Asia, and previous experiences including those in the Asia Pacific region for Adidas make for an exceptional fit to drive our international growth," said Joey Zwillinger, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Allbirds in a statement.

Haskell most recently served as managing director of Asia Pacific at Under Armour after having led Under Armour's Greater China business through a period of growth across both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar. Prior to Under Armour, Haskell held various senior level executive roles at Adidas including managing director of India, as well as the COO and CFO of Greater China.

Previously, he was EVP and CFO for The Homeworld Group, a Chinese hypermarket retailer; at Wells Fargo as an SVP; and Kmart Corporation, where he served as CFO of the International Division in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Allbirds's success in its first markets has been inspiring to watch from afar. This is the ideal moment to combine my knowledge of international growth in the footwear and apparel industries with Allbirds's sustainable manufacturing movement, and its exciting product offering," added Haskell.

Picture:Facebook/Allbirds