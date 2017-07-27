Farfetch adds David Rosenblatt to board of directors

Farfetch has confirmed that David Rosenblatt, chief executive of luxury online marketplace 1stdibs, has joined the board of directors as a non-executive board member.

Rosenblatt, who has headed up 1stdibs since 2011, has transformed the business from an advertising model to an e-commerce marketplace, as well as globalised the platform and scaled operations.

He adds tech-based experience to the Farfetch board as prior to 1stdibs he was chief executive of DoubleClick, a leading ad technology vendor and display advertising marketplace, which was acquired by Google for 3.2 billion dollars in 2008.

“We are delighted to have David join our board of directors,” says José Neves, co-chairman and founder of Farfetch Group. “David has a wealth of experience in building global technology-based businesses, including DoubleClick and 1stdibs. We’re honoured by his appointment and look forward to many years of working with him as we continue to expand our business.”

Rosenblatt, added: “José and the Farfetch team have done a fantastic job building a global, leading full-price luxury fashion e-commerce business and I am thrilled to join the board of directors to help contribute to the success of the company. Farfetch and 1stdibs have similar business models and customers, yet a different product offering, and I look forward to working with the company to further its growth.”