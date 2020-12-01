Foot Locker CFO to step down, search for successor begins

Foot Locker has announced its chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president Lauren B. Peters is retiring in April, with a search for a successor now underway.

The New York-based footwear retailer said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the position.

“Lauren has had a remarkable 23 years at Foot Locker, including leading our finance organization for the last nine years as CFO,” Footlocker CEO and chairman Richard Johnson said in a statement.

“With her expertise and leadership, we have built a world-class finance organization and successfully executed a series of strategic initiatives that position Foot Locker to continue driving growth and value creation. Lauren has been an integral member of our management team and a tremendous partner to me.”

Peters commented: “I have had a fulfilling career in my more than two decades at Foot Locker, and it has been an honor to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I am proud of the Company's many accomplishments during my tenure, the tremendous progress we have made in positioning the Company at the center of youth culture, and the strong team we have built.”

Foot Locker has approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.