Footlocker appoints two new board members

Foot Locker has announced the appointment of Darlene Nicosia and Tristan Walker as directors of the company, effective 2 February.

Nicosia is currently president of the Canada Business Unit of The Coca-Cola Company where she has spent much of her career. She has extensive experience in global supply chain management, brand marketing, and has been credited with leveraging technology and innovative solutions to drive growth at Coca Cola.

Walker is the founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, a consumer products company committed to designing personal care solutions for people of color. Prior to that, he was an entrepreneur in residence at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and oversaw strategic partnerships and monetization at Foursquare.

"We are excited to welcome Darlene and Tristan as new independent directors to our Board of Directors," Richard A. Johnson, chairman of the board and CEO of Foot Locker, said in a statement. "In addition to their impressive accomplishments, they each bring an understanding of how to utilize innovation and technology to drive change and deliver growth. Darlene's expertise in global supply chain and Tristan's work at the intersection of technology and the consumer experience will make them great additions to our Board."