Former Dior designer Kim Jones makes move to Chinese outerwear brand

British designer Kim Jones has added a new employer to his CV. The former Dior menswear designer has joined Chinese outerwear brand Bosideng, as confirmed to FashionNetwork. The Chinese brand made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk in 2025.

Jones is not taking over the entire creative direction of the brand. He is responsible for the new luxury project called Areal. A capsule collection by Jones will be released soon for the autumn/winter 2025 season.

Pietro Ferragina, the creative director of Bosideng, told FashionNetwork that the luxury project Jones is working on will initially only launch in China. If it develops well, a wider roll-out will be considered.

It is not surprising that Jones is responsible for a luxury project. His CV includes several luxury fashion houses. He has previously worked at Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton.