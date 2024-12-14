Founder of Mango passes in mountain accident

Isak Andic, the founder of Mango and the company's non-executive chairman, tragically passed away this Saturday at the age of 71 in a mountain accident in Collbató (Barcelona).

According to sources cited by Spanish media El País, Andic suffered a fatal fall into a ravine near the Salnitre Caves, located in the Montserrat massif.

Born in Istanbul in 1953 and later settling in Barcelona during his youth, Isak Andic transformed a small shirt store into what is now Mango, one of the most globally recognized fashion brands.

“Isak was an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark through his strategic vision, inspirational leadership, and unwavering commitment to the values he instilled in our company. His legacy is reflected in the achievements of a business project defined by success, but also by his humanity, warmth, and the care and affection he always conveyed to the entire organization,” said Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, in a statement.

Under Andic’s leadership, Mango became a global benchmark in the fashion industry. The company recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, marking record-breaking achievements: over 3 billion euros in sales and operations in more than 115 international markets. This trajectory was recognized this year with the Kingdom of Spain Award for its impact on the country's economic and social development and its ability to inspire generations of entrepreneurs.

Recognized as the wealthiest individual in Catalonia and one of Spain’s leading fortunes, Andic amassed an estimated net worth of 4.5 billion euros, which grew by 1.8 billion euros in the past year alone.