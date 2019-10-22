Hotter appoints chief product officer

Footwear brand Hotter has named Claire Pearl as its new chief product officer, as part of a restructuring of its executive team.

Pearl, who joins from Hobbs, where she was buying and merchandising director, will take direct control of the Hotter footwear brand’s range, structure and development cycle, said the Lancashire-based footwear firm in a statement.

On Pearl’s appointment, Hotter chief executive, Ian Watson said: “Claire is a key appointment for Hotter and completes the restructure of our leadership team. This is a new position and Claire will be responsible for revitalising our collection, making it more relevant for our core demographic and transforming its commerciality for the emerging, and growing, markets we are targeting internationally.

”Claire is an outstanding leader, with an impeccable track record of executing strategies in some of the UK’s most recognisable brands.”

Prior to working at Hobbs, Pearl held the same role at Phase Eight and The White Company.

The appointment comes just a week after the footwear brand named Adam Griggs as its new chief financial officer . Griggs joined from restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre, and will lead the footwear brand’s finance and IT teams.

Private Equity owned footwear brand Hotter was established in 1959 and is based in Lancashire.