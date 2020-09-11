Gap appoints new global brand manager

The US fashion company, Gap Inc., has appointed Mark Breitbard as its new global head of Gap. In addition to his new role, he will continue to lead the company's franchise business, strategic alliances and licensing, as well as Gap’s sub-brands, Intermix and Janie and Jack.

Mark Breitbard has more than 25 years of experience transforming and repositioning large global brands. He previously held leadership roles at Gap during the product-driven recovery of the North American business between 2010 and 2013. He returned to Gap Inc. in 2017 as CEO and president of Banana Republic. During this time, he stabilised the business and launched new channels, including the rental subscription service, Style Passport. In addition, he served as chief merchandising and creative officer of Old Navy from 2009 to early 2010 and held executive positions at Gymboree, Levi Strauss & Co. and Abercrombie & Fitch.

"Mark has brought considerable expertise and strategic skills to Gap, not only steering the brand through Covid-19, but taking bold steps to align the brand for growth," said Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc. “In the first nine months of the year, Mark made Gap more relevant with a repositioning, created a leaner business, and enabled asset-lite growth by signing one of the brand's largest licensing deals and partnering with Yeezy Gap. He is the right manager for our brand. "

The company is currently looking for a new brand manager for Breitbard's position at Banana Republic. Ann Doyle, general manager of Banana Republic North America, will take the lead until then.

In fiscal 2019, Gap Inc. had net sales of 16.4 billion dollars. Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack and Hill City branded products are available in more than 90 countries.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.de. Translation and editing: Andrea Byrne