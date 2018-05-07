Gildan Activerwear announces election of directors at AGM

Gildan Activewear Inc. has announced that the twelve nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 7, 2018 were elected as directors of the company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2018 in Montréal.

The company added that William D. Anderson, Donald C. Berg, Maryse Bertrand, Marcello (Marc) Caira, Glenn J. Chamandy, Shirley E. Cunningham, Russell Goodman, George Heller, Charles M. Herington, Craig A. Leavitt, Anne Martin-Vachon and Gonzalo F. Valdes-Fauli, were elected as directors during the AGM.

Picture:Facebook/Gildan