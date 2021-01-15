Glenn Martens tapped as next Jean Paul Gaultier guest couturier

Jean Paul Gaultier has named Glenn Martens as his next collaborator for his couture collection. Gaultier had announced a strategy this year where he would be inviting a different designer to collaborate with him on his couture collections. Martens is best known as the creative director of Paris-based Y/Project and the creative director of Diesel.

Martens follows Chitose Abe, the creative director of Sacai, who is Gaultier’s current collaborator, who will be the inaugural designer for Gaultier’s collaborative couture collections. The Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai collection has been twice delayed due to coronavirus. It was originally expected to bow at last summer’s Paris Couture Week until COVID-19 threw the world into disarray. The show has been pushed back again after an expected debut at this month’s Paris Couture Week, but now Gaultier is planning for the next couture week in July.

Martens is no stranger to working with Gaultier. After the former’s graduate show at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts, he was recruited by the latter to join him as a junior for his women’s pre-collection and the G2 men’s label.

Gaultier formally retired from the runway with his last show in January 2020, but plans to continue his couture collections. He also still produces popular fragrances, including men’s fragrance Le Male.

photo: via jeanpaulgaultier.com