Google VP joins Macy's board of directors

Macy's Inc. has announced the addition of Torrence Boone to its board of directors, bringing the board's total membership to 12. Boone will serve on the nominating and governance committee.

“Macy’s is an established leader in the retail industry, and I am excited to serve on the board of directors during this dynamic and exciting time," Boone said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the other directors and management team to contribute to Macy’s growth.”

Boone currently services as vice president of global client partnerships for Google, responsible for driving the company’s strategies and partnerships across global advertisers in tech, health, beauty and consumer goods industries.

“Torrence’s multigenerational knowledge and global view of the consumer will be essential to Macy’s during a time when we’re hyper focused on strengthening our customer base," Macy's chairman of the board and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette said in a statement. "His expertise in advertising, marketing and technology will add value as we continue to balance the art and science in our marketing strategies."