Harrods exec to no longer become Fenwick CEO role amid controversy

Nigel Blow, a former executive of Harrods, is believed to have opted to no longer become the chief executive of British department store chain Fenwick amid controversy surrounding his previous employer.

Blow had worked at Harrods over the course of 14 years, from 1992 to 2007, during the time when the retailer had been owned by the late Mohamed Al Fayed, who is currently at the centre of sexual assault claims made to the BBC.

Following the allegations, Blow had declined to comment. Fenwick, however, has now confirmed to the media outlet that Blow would no longer be taking the role. A reason for the U-turn was not given.

Blow is currently still listed as CEO of department store chain Morleys on LinkedIn.

The BBC had initially published the claims made against Al Fayed as part of a documentary released last month in which more than 20 women came forward with allegations that they had been either sexually assaulted or raped by the businessman while working at Harrods.

The spotlight has now fallen on former executives who had been at the top of the retailer’s leadership during Al Fayed’s time there, with many speculating as to if these individuals knew about or were involved in any of the claims.

Following the release of the documentary, Harrods confirmed that it was in the midst of an ongoing internal review in regards to the allegations, particularly looking into whether any current staff were involved directly or indirectly.