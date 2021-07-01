Harrods head of womenswear buying to exit

Harrods head of womenswear and childrenswear buying Maria Milano is leaving the company.

Milano joined the British department store chain in 2013 as head of editorial and content on Harrods.com, before moving her way up to her current role in 2017.

“I want to thank Maria for her valuable contribution to the business and wish her the very best for the future,” Harrods’ fashion director Lydia King said in a statement.

Prior to joining Harrods, Milano spent five years as executive editor of Condé Nast and six years as online editor of InStyle.

King continued: “This is a hugely exciting time for fashion at Harrods, as we welcome long-awaited collections, exclusive pop-ups and exceptional new designers to the store.

“Over the next 24 months, our womenswear designer floor will continue to be transformed as part of the Harrods Masterplan redevelopment project, bringing together our unrivalled international brand portfolio in redefined sleek new spaces.”