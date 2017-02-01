Henri Lloyd announces board changes

British sailing and lifestyle brand Henri Lloyd has confirmed that following years as joint chief executive’s, brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki, have become chairman and chief executive respectively.

The position changes are effective immediately and will see Paul undertaking the chairmanship and continuing to head the management of the Marine division, while Martin will head the lifestyle and retail divisions as well managing other aspects of the business under his chief executive role.

In addition, Henri Lloyd also promoted Adam Leebetter to sales director covering the UK lifestyle business, which the brand states will compliment his current international role across the wholesale and licensee business.

"These are natural and logical steps for the business and are an exciting step forward,” said Martin Strzelecki, chief executive of Henri Lloyd. “The refocus will enable Adam, who has substantial UK Lifestyle experience, to implement strategies to take full advantage of the opportunities we face and fulfill our growth plans."

The announcement came as the brand presented a collection of 21 new Consort jackets at Pitti Uomo in Florence.