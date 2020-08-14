Hudson's Bay Company appoints new chief financial officer

Michael Culhane has been named the new chief financial officer of Hudson's Bay Company. The executive brings over 30 years of finance and accounting experience to the retail company.

Culhane most recently served in the same role for shipping and industrial supplies distributor ULINE, Inc. He previously worked with The Bon-Ton Stores and Fareportal Inc.

“With Michael’s extensive professional background and industry expertise, he will be vital to ensuring we maintain our financial discipline as we make investments for the long term," Richard Baker, governor, executive chairman and CEO of HBC, said in a statement. "I am pleased to welcome Michael back to HBC and am confident that he is the right leader to help drive performance as we work to evolve HBC and our operating companies for the future.”