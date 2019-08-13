Ian Cornell to retire from Myer board pf directors

Myer Holdings Limited has announced that Ian Cornell will be retiring from the Myer board at the company’s 2019 annual general meeting.

Commenting on Cornell’s retirement, Myer Chairman, Garry Hounsell said in a statement: “On behalf of the board and Myer’s executive management group, I would like to thank Ian for his significant contribution to Myer over the past five years. Ian’s commercial experience has been very valuable to the Myer board as has his work as chairman of the human resources & remuneration committee.”

The company said, Cornell believes that stepping down from the Myer board would enable him to spend more time on his other commitments, which include being Chairman of Baby Bunting, Non-Executive Director of Inglis Bloodstock, and Non-Executive Director of the PKD Foundation of Australia, which is a charitable foundation raising funds for medical research into kidney disease.

“It has been an honour to serve as a director of Myer and I wish the best for Myer going forward. I have full confidence in the leadership of Garry and John, and urge Myer shareholders to continue to support them and Myer’s Customer First Plan,” added Cornell.