IB Kamara to be honoured with Isabella Blow Award at BFC Fashion Awards 2021

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that IB Kamara is to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at the upcoming Fashion Awards 2021 presented by TikTok.

Taking place November 29 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, the ceremony is set to recognise Kamara for his “contribution to culture, art and fashion”, as well as his “commitment to challenging stereotypes and the status quo”.

In 2021, Kamara was appointed editor-in-chief for Dazed Magazine, following a well-established career in the fashion media industry, including work for British and Italian Vogue, AnOther and i-D. He has also collaborated with a number of prestigious photographers, such as Davids Sims and Marcus Piggott, consulted for brands, from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Burberry to Off-White and Erdem, and worked with artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna and Madonna.

“We are thrilled to present the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator to IB Kamara and acknowledge him for his incredible contribution to the global fashion industry,” said BFC’s chief executive, Caroline Rush, in a release.

She continued: “Kamara has through his storytelling and unique point of view inspired people from all backgrounds to explore fashion, making him hugely respected within the fashion community and a source of inspiration for many generations to come. We look forward to celebrating with him.”

Previous winners of The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator include Sam McKnight, Mert and Marcus, Dame Pat McGrath, Nick Knight and Amanda Harlech.

Image: BFC, New Wave: Creatives by Stephen Tayo

BFC’s New Wave: Creatives 2021

Alongside the announcement for IB Kamara, BFC has also revealed its list of fifty New Wave: Creatives for 2021, selected for their innovative work across multiple disciplines. The young creative talents range from image-makers and makeup artists to casting agents and stylists. Selected individuals were voted for by last year’s Creatives, promoting peer-to-peer advocacy.

The group will benefit from a communications campaign including international PR and year-round social media support from the BFC’s channels. A dedicated portal on The Fashion Awards website will additionally act as a resource for recruiters.