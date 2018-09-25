Instagram’s founders are leaving the company

Instagram’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving the company eight years after its launch and six years after its acquisition by Facebook. “We’re now ready for our next chapter”, the duo wrote in a statement published on Instagram’s blog. They said they will take some time off to “explore our curiosity and creativity again”, in order to “build new things in the future”.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for 1 billion US dollars. In April, the founders of Whatsapp, the messaging service acquired by Facebook a few years ago, also decided to leave the company, leading many to speculate about a possible feud with Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.