J. Daniel Plants leaves Destination Maternity board

- Prachi Singh |
-
Destination Maternity Corporation has said that J. Daniel Plants has resigned from the company's board of directors, effective December 20, 2016. Plants, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Voce Capital Management LLC, has served as a director since November 2014.
Commenting on his decision, Plants said in a statement, "I have enjoyed working alongside my fellow Directors. Following the Board's unanimous approval earlier this week of the proposed merger between Destination and Orchestra-Prémaman, I felt that it was the right time for me to relinquish my duties as a member of the board in order to focus on my other commitments and responsibilities."
"Dan has been a great friend of the company and a positive force on our board since he joined us in 2014", said Arnaud Ajdler, Destination's Chairman, adding, "His insights were particularly helpful in our evaluation and negotiation of the strategic merger we entered into with Orchestra-Prémaman. "
Picture:A Pea in the Pod
More news
Most read
-
Mary Portas to discuss the Brexit at Spring Fair 2017
-
The world's fashion community pays tribute to Franca Sozzani
-
The 7 fashion buzzwords of 2016
-
Google’s Top 10 Fashion Questions of 2016
-
Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani has died
-
Ireland: 2017’s New Hothouse of Fashion
-
American Apparel closes 12 U.K. locations before 2017
LATEST JOBS
Editor’s pick
-
Poll - What do you think the fashion news highlights of 2016 were?
-
Forget about Black Friday, Singles' Day is where the money is at
-
Lidewij Edelkoort: "Do something with the sleeve"
-
360° video - A look inside of Ecco's W-21 new store concept
-
135 Louis Vuitton Speedy 30s needed to cover the world's highest rent