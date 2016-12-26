Fashionunited
J. Daniel Plants leaves Destination Maternity board
Prachi Singh
Destination Maternity Corporation has said that J. Daniel Plants has resigned from the company's board of directors, effective December 20, 2016. Plants, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Voce Capital Management LLC, has served as a director since November 2014.

Commenting on his decision, Plants said in a statement, "I have enjoyed working alongside my fellow Directors. Following the Board's unanimous approval earlier this week of the proposed merger between Destination and Orchestra-Prémaman, I felt that it was the right time for me to relinquish my duties as a member of the board in order to focus on my other commitments and responsibilities."

"Dan has been a great friend of the company and a positive force on our board since he joined us in 2014", said Arnaud Ajdler, Destination's Chairman, adding, "His insights were particularly helpful in our evaluation and negotiation of the strategic merger we entered into with Orchestra-Prémaman. "

Picture:A Pea in the Pod

