Jacket Required wraps up AW20 edition

British menswear trade show Jacket Required has just wrapped up its latest AW20 edition which featured a new curated layout and an increased focus on sustainability.

The show, which took place at the Old Truman Brewery in East London between 22 and 23 January, received “positive and upbeat feedback” to its new layout, increased focus on sustainability, premium and tailoring sectors, and the announcement that the upcoming edition will be held at the iconic Saatchi Gallery in London.

Visitors to this edition included End Clothing, Asos, Article, John Lewis, Urban Outfitters, The Project Store, Filati, Stuarts, Fenwick, Natterjacks, Sefton, Anthropology and Harvey Nichols.

Showroom A, a dedicated space hosting a number of sustainable brands such as Dashel, Conscious Step, Komodo, United Change Makers, Thalassophy, Revolution and Raeburn, had a “buzzy atmosphere” throughout the show.

Christopher Raeburn told the organisers: “We’re a really proud British brand. We’ve been going now for 11 years and we’ve found that there’s so much more conversation around what we’re doing around responsible design; the idea of remaking, recycling and reducing. We’re so proud that Jacket Required has been so supportive in what we’re doing, it’s a really natural alignment.

“We’re really pleased and proud with the space that we have here, and we’ve already met some really good people this morning, so, so far, so good. For us [exhibiting at Jacket Required] is a bit of a no-brainer. It’s an opportunity to meet directly with all of the amazing British stores and press that we have around the country and build the momentum really.”

Image: Christopher Raeburn at Jacket required

Other highlights included family-run British brand Dashel showcasing its new Helmets for Life collection, a range of eco cycle helmets using recyclable materials; Italian men's knitwear brand Alex Ridolfi exhibiting its premium fine 18-gauge work knitwear; US brand Snowman New York launching its functional outerwear which included a waterproof blazer; and Swiss brand ON showing its AW20 Performance All Day collection which featured its patented CloudTec sole and Swiss engineered speedboard.

Image: Dashel at Jacket required

Alice Woods, buyer at Asos, said: “It is exciting that Jacket Required is moving to Saatchi Gallery. Good to be a specialist and as a buyer, it is great to see a concentrated selection of premium menswear brands.”

Adam Gough, event director for Jacket Required, said: “Firstly I want to say a huge thank you to everyone on the team, our official sponsor Klarna, and to all our incredible brands, who have helped create a successful and inspiring show. It’s been positive to hear such great feedback on the changes we’ve made to the show, and we are feeling really upbeat about our future at the Saatchi Gallery.”

The next edition of Jacket Required will be marking the show’s debut at the Saatchi Gallery between 22 and 23 July 2020.