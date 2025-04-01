Jamie Givens appointed EMEA MD to lead Wrangler and Lee’s regional growth

Lee and Wrangler owner Kontoor Brands has named Jamie Givens to the position of managing director, EMEA. He will report to Tom Waldron, chief operations officer, Kontoor Brands.

“Jamie's extensive experience in cultivating global brands, coupled with his remarkable leadership track record, will be an invaluable asset to Kontoor’s global team,” said Tom Waldron.

In this role, Givens will lead the Wrangler and Lee businesses in EMEA, translating Kontoor’s global business strategy into accelerated regional brand growth.

Givens joins Kontoor from Lacoste, where he served as chief executive officer of North & Central America for the past two years after leading the brand in the UK and Ireland for the previous four years.

Before joining Lacoste, Givens served as digital director of Europe for Levi Strauss & Co., where he also previously held leadership roles across sales and commercial within the region. Givens has also held a variety of leadership roles with DIM, TIGI Haircare and Remploy Ltd.