JD Sports hires Nike veteran as new non-exec director

JD Sports has named Bert Hoyt as a new non-executive director.

Hoyt is a sportswear veteran who spent the most part of his career at Nike, joining in 1998 and working his way up to the position of vice president and general manager of Nike EMEA before retiring in January of this year.

During his time at Nike, he was credited with transforming the company’s Western Europe and EMEA businesses, helping them to achieve substantial growth in revenue and profit.

Prior to joining Nike, he spent 10 years at German sportswear brand Puma, as general manager of Puma International.

“I am delighted to welcome Bert to the board of directors of JD,” said executive chairman Peter Cowgill in a release.

Cowgill hailed Hoyt’s “extensive knowledge of the market in which JD operates” and “deep understanding of key supplier relationships, market dynamics and international operations”.

He also confirmed JD Sports is making “substantial progress” with regard to new board appointments, which he said will address the “composition, skill sets and balance of the board”.