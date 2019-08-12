Jil Sander design duo to head fashion department in Vienna

The designer duo at the helm of Jil Sander will head the fashion department at the University of Applied Arts Vienna.

Starting the new academic year, the couple Luke and Lucie Meier will succeed British designer Hussein Chalayan who departed after the graduation fashion show in June.

A conscious approach to resources

“In their approach, Lucie and Luke Meier reflect on the changing role of fashion designers and the fashion industry as a whole, and seek to broaden the main areas of study to include communication and cooperation,” the university said in a statement on Monday. “The high appeal and fascination fashion holds for people calls for an increasingly conscious and critical approach to resources and environmental action.”

Lucie and Luke Meier have been working as creative directors at Jil Sander since 2017. Prior to that, they both worked at different international fashion labels independently. Lucie Meier was a designer at luxury houses Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Dior, while Luke served as creative director at streetwear label Supreme and currently heads the menswear label OAMC which he co-founded.