Joanna Coles exits Hearst

Hearst's queen bee of content has hopped off her treadmill and left the building. Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, has packed up her famous treadmill desk and will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. The New York Post reported last Friday that she was in talks to negotiate her exit from Hearst just about two weeks after Troy Young was named president of Hearst Magazines.

In an Instagram video announcing her departure, Coles said, "My route has been recalculated. It's time for a new adventure."

Coles began her career at Hearst 12 years ago as the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire. In 2012, she made the lateral move to editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, where she remained until 2016 when she was promoted to chief content officer of Hearst Magazines.

Coles said she intended to take some time off before announcing news of her next move in the fall.

She certainly isn't lacking in the money department however. Coles has been the executive producer of "The Bold Type" a television series based on her time at Cosmopolitan. In addition she is also on the board of Snap Inc.

With the current state of print media, she's most likely heading off to a new career tract entirely, but still something media related.