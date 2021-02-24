John Lewis fashion buying director to exit

John Lewis has confirmed its fashion buying director Christine Kasoulis is leaving the company.

Kasoulis has been in her current role at the British retailer since 2017, before which she held positions as head of buying for home from 2007, director of new product development from 2009, and buying director of home from 2013.

According to Drapers, which first reported the news, Kasoulis is leaving the company in the spring to focus on her MBA.

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “Christine has had a highly successful career with John Lewis, including several roles across Home and Fashion. Most recently, she has played a crucial role in developing our fashion, nursery and beauty offering; expanding our own brands and launching new brands which inspire and delight our customers.

“We thank Christine for her huge contribution to the business and wish her the very best for the future.”

Kasoulis leaves at a time of big change at John Lewis, which last year announced the closure of eight stores as part of its five-year plan to return to sustainable profits by 2025.

The retailer is considering permanently shutting a further eight stores, according to a report last week by The Sunday Times.

Earlier this month, John Lewis announced it would be adding 50 new fashion and beauty brands to its line-up to cater for what it calls a “shift in dress codes” during the pandemic.