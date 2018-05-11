Kim Kardashian West named CFDA Influencer of the year

The Board of Directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced that Kim Kardashian West will receive the Influencer Award at the Brooklyn Museum at the CFDA Awards 2018 on June 4th. Announced vis the CDFA website, Kim will be the first recipient of the CFDA Influencer award.

"Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world, her reach is so huge," CFDA board member and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger explains the choice of Kardashian West. "When she carries, publishes or talks about a fashion brand, both fame and sales of the brand immediately and significantly"

CFDA chairman Diane von Furstenberg adds, "Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has completely changed the meaning of influencer in the digital age." The numbers do not lie of how far her influential reach spans. The reality star has 111 million followers on Instagram, 30 million followers on Facebook, 59.9 million on Twitter and 1.1 million people subscribe to her Youtube channel.

Kardashian is passionate about the fashion industry, states the CFDA. She often can be found on the cover of fashion magazines, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, Marie Claire, Glamor, Cosmopolitan and Allure.

In addition, Kardashian successfully operates her own companies including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, Kids Supply and Kimoji. Its assets in 2017 are estimated by Time at 175 million dollars.

Picture: Kim Kardashian West via CFDA

This article was originally written for FashionUnited.nl. Translated and edited by Kelly Press.