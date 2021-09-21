Kontoor Brands names new chief human resources officer

Kontoor Brands, the owner of US labels Wrangler and Lee Jeans, has announced the appointment of Tammy Heller as its new chief human resources officer, effective September 29.

Heller joins the business from government services company Perspecta where she has been chief human resources officer and senior vice president since 2018.

Earlier in her career she held various senior positions, including vice president of global human resources at IT and business consulting services firm CGI, and vice president of human resources at banking company Capital One.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing fundamental human relations functions including compensation, benefits, HR systems, recruitment, onboarding, training and retention programs.

Heller succeeds Scott Shoener, who is retiring from the business at the end of the year.

“Tammy brings an extensive track record of leading dynamic talent management programs and human resources organizations,” said Kontoor Brands president and CEO Scott Baxter in a statement.

“Our people and culture are our most critical assets, and we’re thrilled to add Tammy to our executive team to continue to evolve these efforts as we enter a new phase of growth.”