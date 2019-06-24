Kontoor Brands (Wrangler, Lee) announces new executive hires

Kontoor Brands, the company resulting from the spinoff of denim brands Wrangler and Lee from VF Corporation, has announced two executive hires. The first one is former VF Corp EMEA sales director Simon Fisher, who will now serve as Managing Director for the EMEA region at Kontoor. Fischer left VF Corp’s denim division in 2016 to join the American sportswear label Spyder Active Sports. He will now return to Europe to take on his new role.

Rich Williams, CEO of Groupon, has also been announced as the new member of the company’s board of directors. He will contribute to the Talent and Compensation Committee.

Commenting on Williams’ appointment, Bob Shearer, chairman of the board, said in a statement: “Rich’s extensive experience in technology and e-commerce, paired with his deep knowledge of consumer marketing, will be a strong addition to our Board as Kontoor continues to focus on accelerating our direct to consumer strategy and creating value for our shareholders”.