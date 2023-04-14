Lanvin’s Bruno Sialalli to step down as creative director

Bruno Sialelli, the creative director of Lanvin, is believed to have stepped down from his role as the French luxury house looks to shift its creative focus towards the leather goods market.

According to WWD, employees of Lanvin were informed of Sialelli’s intention to depart the company alongside the unveiling of its plan to launch Lanvin Lab, through which it will invite rising talents to participate in “creative partnerships”.

Sialelli joined the house four years ago, initially assuming a role in the menswear design team of the Lanvin Group-owned brand Loewe.

Over his time at the company, the designer has worked under three different management regimes, WWD noted, most recently reporting to deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla, who has implemented a number of changes at the fashion firm since his appointment in 2021.

Most notably, Lanvin became a publicly traded company, listing on the New York Stock Exchange in December of last year, and underwent a visual reinvigoration, with a new logo and refreshed product strategy.

‘Lanvin is poised for a new chapter…’

Following Sialelli’s departure, Lanvin is set to continue on this trajectory, with the aforementioned ‘lab’ understood to be a platform to incubate new ideas and concepts for the house.

The house is also said to be assembling a creative team and “industrial support” for leather goods and accessories, which will operate alongside both Lanvin Lab and its main ready-to-wear collections for men and women.

Currently, Lanvin is expected to continue showing during Paris Fashion Week.

In a statement issued to WWD, Shukla said: “Lanvin is poised for a new chapter.

“As we reimagine the brand, embracing the values instilled in it by Jeanne Lanvin over 130 years ago, we situate the house at the vanguard of fashion and culture at a time of extraordinary and inspiring change.

“Our model exalts Lanvin’s rich heritage and sophistication in a uniquely modern matrix of creativity.”