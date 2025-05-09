Leadership change at Calvin Klein: David Savman succeeds Eva Serrano

PVH Corp. has announced a leadership transition on May 8, 2025, appointing David Savman as the new global brand president of Calvin Klein, succeeding Eva Serrano. Serrano, who has led the brand since 2023, will remain with the company through the end of the year in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

PVH CEO Stefan Larsson expressed gratitude for Serrano's contributions and confidence in Savman's ability to lead Calvin Klein into its next chapter. “David is a people-focused leader with a proven ability to elevate brands, execute with a robust operating engine and deliver PVH+ Plan performance, all of which will be critical as we take Calvin Klein into this next chapter,” Larsson said.

Savman joined PVH in 2022 and currently serves as the company's global head of operations and chief supply chain officer. In 2024, he also took on the role of interim CEO for PVH Europe, where he was credited with repositioning the region for growth.

Savman expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I’m thrilled to lead the talented Calvin Klein team. Together with our global partners, we have a powerful opportunity to build on the strong momentum underway by tapping into the brand’s iconic DNA to drive even greater desirability as we shape Calvin Klein for future generations.”

Under Serrano's leadership, Calvin Klein underwent significant transformation, aligning the brand under a unified global vision and team. Notably, she played a pivotal role in bringing the high-end Calvin Klein Collection back to New York Fashion Week after a six-year hiatus and appointed Veronica Leoni as the brand's first creative director since 2018.

This leadership change is part of PVH's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on its core brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as it continues to execute its PVH+ Plan for long-term growth.