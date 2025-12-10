Leadership transition: Patric Spethmann joins Marc Cain as board chairman

Patric Spethmann is set to become the new chairman of the management board at Marc Cain.

He will assume his new role effective June 1, 2026, Marc Cain announced on Tuesday. Schlotterer will remain chairman of the board, “primarily for the onboarding of Patric Spethmann and as a coach and consultant”.

Around two and a half years ago, during the 50th anniversary, the owner and founder announced his plans to transfer the Bodelshausen-based clothing supplier to employees. He also stated his intention to find a new managing director who would act in their interest. Schlotterer appears to have found this individual in Spethmann, whose departure from Marc O’Polo was announced last week. Schlotterer will remain chairman of the board.

“In Patric Spethmann, we have gained a leader with years of industry experience,” said Schlotterer. “Together we will set the course to maintain our brand and values as well as drive them forward strategically. We are thus ideally positioned for the future and can react quickly and efficiently to the challenges of the new era.”

New head comes from Marc O’Polo

Spethmann was active as chief operating officer for the Stephanskirchen-based clothing supplier for almost seven years. During this time, he was responsible for the company’s digital transformation. Prior to that, according to his profile on the career network Linkedin, he was a member of the management board at German home accessories retailer Depot.

“As a leading player in the premium womenswear sector, I am particularly inspired by the extraordinary innovative power and the clear focus on future-oriented technologies,” said Spethmann. “For me, this combination of creativity, quality and forward thinking makes Marc Cain a company that sets trends for the entire industry.”

At Marc Cain, currently only Dirk Büscher, managing director sales and logistics, belongs to the management board alongside Schlotterer.

