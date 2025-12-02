Loewe executive Charlie Smith is leaving to join Nothing Technology

Seasoned marketing executive Charlie Smith, who served as chief marketing and communications officer at luxury fashion house Loewe since 2018, is leaving the brand to join London-based technology company Nothing, known for its smartphones and audio products.

Smith, who led communications and marketing at Loewe during its exceptional growth, has been named chief brand officer at Nothing and will serve on the company’s executive team, overseeing all global brand, image, marketing, communications, and store design, reporting to co-founder and chief executive Carl Pei.

Commenting on his move, Smith said in a statement: “Over the last 7 years, I've been fortunate to work with Jonathan Anderson, Pascale Lepoivre, and a fantastic team at Loewe. A great new era has begun under Jack and Lazaro, and while my chapter draws to a close, the brand will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to join Nothing and another visionary, Carl Pei. I look forward to working with him to challenge the status quo and establish a brighter future for technology. I’m excited about moving from one creative, fast-growing company to another, and the challenge of taking what I have learned from luxury fashion and applying it to consumer tech. Nothing has a mission that really resonates with me, which is that technology should be fun, should connect us to culture and enable us to live our lives to the fullest, rather than distracting us.”

At Loewe, Smith oversaw its innovative collaborations, including with Studio Ghibli, On Running and Japanese ceramic duo Suna Fujita, as well as develop the fashion house’s TikTok strategy, and orchestrated partnerships with high-profile celebrities, such as Rihanna at the Super Bowl and Beyoncé on her world tour, as well as campaigns featuring Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Craig.

Smith will start at Nothing in January 2026.

Pei added: “Charlie has worked at the intersection of luxury, creativity and technology, building Loewe into one of the most culturally relevant brands amongst Gen Z in the world. Our vision is to create the most loved tech company for the next generation, and there’s nobody better placed than Charlie to help Nothing redefine what's possible in consumer technology."

Founded in 2020, London-based Nothing recently closed a Series C funding round of 200 million US dollars, valuing the company at 1.3 billion US dollars.