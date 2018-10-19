Louis Vuitton appoints Catherine Lacaze Head of watches and jewellery

Louis Vuitton has hired Catherine Lacaze as the new Head of watches and jewellery, according to WWD. Before Louise Vuitton, Lacaze was vice president marketing with Tiffany & Co., report said quoting market sources. She would be reporting to Anthony Ledru, Executive Vice President global commercial activities at Louis Vuitton.

Lacaze steps into the position vacated by Hamdi Chatti, who left the business after serving the company for nine years. According to Lacaze’s LinkedIn profit, she was earlier associated with Harry Winston as global VP marketing and communications jewellery and Cartier as assistant VP of jewellery marketing in New York as well as assistant vice president marketing in North America.

In April this year, Louis Vuitton, a part of luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton appointed Francesca Amfitheatrof as Artistic Director of watches and jewellery, who also joined the company from Tiffany & Co.