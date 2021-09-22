LVMH planning hiring spree

LVMH, the parent company of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Celine, has announced that it is staffing up, big time. The company announced a major recruitment effort to help expand the number of young employees in its ranks. LVMH felt that the economic climate has been particularly difficult for younger generations, and to help aid them in getting ahead, has plans to recruit 25,000 young people under age 30 worldwide by the end of 2022, including 5000 internships or apprenticeships, as well as 2500 permanent employment contracts in France.

To support these efforts, LVMH is boosting its “Craft the future” action program for young people of various backgrounds. After a successful pilot project, the company is opening its educational platform available at insidelvmh.com for young people globally to learn more about the luxury industry and prepare for roles in the sector. LVMH will also have skills training for crafts and sales professions with its Métiers d’Excellence program.

Insidelvmh.com grew from the company’s 2016 in-person meeting “INSIDE LVMH”. The platform has over 16,000 registered users after launching a pilot in sprint with partner schools, interns, and apprentices.