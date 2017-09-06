Lyst appoints first chief partnership officer

Lyst, the fashion search platform, has promoted Jenny Cossons to the newly created role of chief partnerships officer.

Cossons, who joined Lyst in 2014 as head of partnerships, will now be responsible for defining the global fashion search platform’s brand and product offering, leading on strategy to create the world’s best inventory and experience for customers and partners, in the newly created role.

In the three years Cossons has worked at Lyst she has doubled the number of partners available on the platform.

"When Jenny joined us three years ago, she brought a wealth of experience from her time at Net-a-Porter and Vogue.com,” said Chris Morton, chief executive at Lyst. “Since then she has proved herself time and again to be a key contributor to our ongoing growth, helping us deliver a top of class experience for the hundreds of fashion brands and retailers we work with globally.”

Commenting on her promotion, Cossons, added: “I am thrilled and humbled to take on this new role and to join an impressive C-Suite who are focused on building the world’s best global fashion search platform.

“By strengthening our brand and product offering for our shoppers and partners, we’ll ensure that our customer is always able to find exactly what she wants on Lyst.”

Lyst offers more than 4 million fashion products from 12,000 of the world’s leading fashion brands and stores and is used by 65 million people every year. The company has raised 60 million dollars to date, and is backed by range of all-star investors including 14W (Moda Operandi, Reformation), Accel Partners (Facebook, Spotify), Balderton (Yoox Net-A-Porter Group), Draper Esprit, part of the Draper Venture Network (Hotmail, Skype), and the teams behind LVMH, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and Tory Burch.

