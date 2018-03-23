M&S appoints new retail director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Sacha Berendji as it new retail, operations and property director.

Berendji, who began working for M&S in 1994 as part of its graduate programme, currently holds the role of retail director for M&S stores. He will now have global responsibility for its 3 billion property portfolio.

M&S stated it is aligning its UK store management with its commercial retail team.

Steve Rowe, M&S chief executive, said: “Given the focus we have on improving and rationalising our UK store estate, it makes sense to bring these two teams together. Sacha has a wealth of relevant retail and property experience which, combined with his strong bias for action, will help transform our shops to meet customers’ changing shopping habits.”

Berendji is due to start the new role April 1st.