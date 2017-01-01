M&S searching for new fashion boss

Marks & Spencer is thought to be searching for a new fashion head to turn around its ailing clothing business.

According to the Mail on Sunday, M&S is in talks with headhunter JCA Group to find it a new fashion boss.

The JCA Group is one of London's leading executive search companies, and has been set the task of finding a candidate suitable to run Marks & Spencer's 4 billion pound fashion division. Some have suggested only a candidate who previously worked at M&S would be able to steer it's fashion division back on course.

According to the Mail, candidates could include Mothercare boss Mark Newton-Jones; former Next product director Christos Angelides; or Fat Face boss Anthony Thompson, who worked at M&S as recently as 2007 as retail director.