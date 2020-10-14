Macy's appoints Adrian V. Mitchell as chief financial officer

Macy's has named Adrian V. Mitchell as its new CFO, effective November 2. He will lead all financial functions, including accounting, treasury and investor relations, and will report to chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.

Mitchell joins Macy's from Boston Consulting Group, where he is a managing director and partner in the digital and consumer practices.

“We’re delighted that Adrian is joining Macy’s, Inc. at this crucial time in our company’s journey," Gennette said in a statement. “In a retail environment where change is accelerating beyond what we could have imagined a year ago, Adrian’s depth of financial and operational experience, coupled with his leadership in strategy, innovation, and transformation, will help us on our path to emerge a stronger company.”

With Mitchell's appointment, Macy's interim CFO Felicia Williams will join the CEO Action for Racial Equity as a Macy’s, Inc. Fellow. Williams had served as interim CFO since June 2020 anad has been with the company since 2004.

“Felicia has been a steady hand over the past five months as she served as the Macy’s, Inc. interim chief financial officer," Gennette commented. "I thank her for her service and am delighted that Felicia will be representing Macy’s in the CEO Action for Racial Equity -- an important effort to end systemic racism and social injustice."