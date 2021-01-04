Macy's appoints new chief merchandising officer

Nata Dvir has been named the new chief merchandising officer of Macy's, effective February 1. She will report to Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer, Jeff Gennette.

Dvir is currently Macy’s senior vice president and general business manager for Beauty and Center Core merchandise.

“Nata is a strong merchant with deep connections to our partners, first-rate instincts and an eye for newness,” Gennette said in a press release. “I’m confident that she will continue our merchandising transformation, influencing our customers’ personal style through accessible fashion, clear value and an enhanced digital and store experience.”

In her new role, Dvir will lead operations across all merchandising categories and private brands. She succeeds Patti Ongman, who is retiring at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.