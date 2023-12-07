Macy’s names new chief legal officer, corporate secretary

Department store chain Macy’s has announced the appointment of Tracy Preston as its new chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective January 8, 2024.

Preston, who will report directly to president and CEO Tony Spring, has been tasked with overseeing a broad range of legal affairs, litigation and compliance for the group, including employment, real estate and regulatory matters.

Alongside this, she will also act as a legal advisor to senior leadership and the board of directors in her additional role as corporate secretary.

Preston joins Macy’s from HanesBrands, where she had served as chief compliance officer, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Prior to this, she held similar titles at Neiman Marcus Group, as well as several legal positions at Levi Strauss & Co.

On Preston’s appointment, CEO Spring said in a release: “Tracy is a trusted legal and compliance expert, and I’m delighted to welcome her to our leadership team.

“For the past three decades, she has counselled global apparel and retail companies on strategic, business, operational and tactical matters, ensuring her experience will be an asset.

“Importantly, she brings a track record of aligning legal and risk mitigation approaches with business objectives and brand missions.”