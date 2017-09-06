Marcolin names chief executive for North America

Leading eyewear group Marcolin has appointed Davide Rettore as its new chief executive for North America, who is returning to the group after three-years with Kering, where he served as global brand director for Kering Eyewear.

As chief executive for North America, Rettore will be responsible for the development of the business in the USA and Canada, which the company stated is a key market for its business “representing 45 percent of global sales”.

Rettore replaces Fabrizio Gamberini who departed as chief executive in January.

Giovanni Zoppas, chief executive of Marcolin Group, said, “We all welcome back Davide to Marcolin Group. I know he will be a great value added to an already strong team.”

Massimo Renon, Marcolin’s worldwide commercial general manager, added: “We are excited to welcome Davide to our US executive team. His experience and unique profile will complement and enhance Marcolin Group’s ability to meet the needs of our customers.”

Image: courtesy of Marcolin