Marks and Spencer appoints new head of insight and loyalty

Marks and Spencer has named former Asda executive Andrew Mann as its new head of insight and customer loyalty as the UK retailer begins the next phase of its five-year turnaround plan.

Though specific details about his role are yet to be released, Marks and Spencer said in a statement that Mann will be working closely with Jeremy Pee, who was appointment as the retailer’s new chief digital and data officer in September 2018.

Mann had been vice-president of insight, pricing and digital CRM at Asda since 2016, before leaving in March last year. He has also held senior roles at Co-operative Group, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.