Marks and Spencer clothing & home supply chain director resigns

Marks and Spencer clothing and home supply chain director Gordon Mowat is resigning after two years in the position.

He will be succeeded on an interim basis by Stephen Fitzgerald, the executive assistant of Marks and Spencer CEO Steve Rowe who took control of the retailer’s clothing business in July after the then-fashion boss, Jill McDonald, left the company.

Before joining Marks and Spencer in 2017, Mowat held roles as property director at Morrisons and as chief operating officer at Jack Wills.

“When Steve began to oversee clothing and Home in July he was clear we needed to move faster to address long-standing issues in the Clothing and Home supply chain around availability and flow of product. We are therefore making changes in this area of the business,” said a Marks and Spencer spokesperson.

“Gordon Mowat leaves the business with our thanks and our Clothing and Home transformation director will take interim responsibility for our supply chain to drive change forward at pace. We look forward to sharing the details on a new hire soon as we continue to bring new talent into Marks and Spencer.”

The news comes just a few days after Marks and Spencer revealed its chief financial officer Humphrey Singer was also exciting the British retailer. Earlier this month, it was revealed the company would drop out of the FTSE 100 for the first time.