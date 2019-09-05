Marks and Spencer taps Burton design chief to head menswear design

Marks and Spencer has appointed Burton head of design Karen Hall as its new head of menswear design.

She will be replacing James Doidge who has been at the British retailer for the past three and a half years.

Hall has held her role at Burton since June 2016, before which she worked as head of design at Ben Sherman.

Commenting on the appointment in a statement, a spokesperson for Marks and Spencer saidt: “As part of our Clothing & Home business transformation we’re committed to recruiting new talent to help us to re-establish authority in year-round wardrobe essentials by improving fit and style.

“Our designers are critical to this and Karen will bring years of design expertise, as well as a new energy, to our Menswear team. We’d like to thank James for his service, and we wish him all the best with his next role.”