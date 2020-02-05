Marks & Spencer appoints chief strategy and transformation director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Katie Bickerstaffe as its chief strategy and transformation director, effective 27 April.

In her new position, Bickerstaffe will be tasked with developing and overseeing the delivery of the business’s ongoing transformation strategy and will lead the strategy team, M&S Bank and Energy teams and IT.

She will be replacing current strategy director Melanie Smith who is now CEO of Ocado Retail.

Bickerstaffe is currently a non-executive director for the British retailer and was previously executive chair of SSE Energy Services, one of Britain’s largest energy and services providers. She was also chief executive UK and Ireland of Dixons Carphone plc, where she was credited with leading the transformation of its retail estate, e-commerce and the launch of its ‘knowhow’ services business.

Additionally, she has worked at well-known food retail and consumer companies including Kwik Save, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson and Somerfield.

Marks & Spencer CEO Steve Rowe said in a statement: “Katie has been a great help to me and the wider management team in her role as a non-executive director and I am delighted that she will now be part of the executive team. Her experience in leading roles at UK food and non-food retailers and track record of delivering large-scale change will be invaluable as we accelerate our transformation.”

Bickerstaffe said: “Marks & Spencer is a fantastic brand with huge potential. I’m really looking forward to working with the management team to step-up the pace of the transformation.”